Mosimane challenges his Sundowns players to take advantage of Billiat and Tau exits

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged some members of his squad to take advantage of the high profile exits of star players Khama Billiat and Percy Tau.

Zimbabwean international Billiat recently ended his successful five-year stay at Chloorkop and joined rivals Kaizer Chiefs while Tau has just signed a lucrative contract with English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The departure of the two players could impact negatively on the Brazilians in the coming weeks as they will continue their attempt to regain the Caf Champions League while at the same begin their defense of the domestic league title.

Sundowns are in a spot of bother in the Champions League as they have to win their remaining matches to stay in contention after they lost 1-0 to AS Togo-Port last week.