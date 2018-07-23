Mesut Ozil departure puts focus on German relations with Turkish community

German soccer star Mesut Ozil's decision to quit the national team due to "racism and disrespect" he faced over his Turkish roots triggered a bad-tempered public debate on Monday about the country's relations with its largest immigrant community.

The most prominent German politician of Turkish origin said it would be difficult for the head of the national soccer association to stay in the role, adding that Ozil's departure would only be welcomed by those who opposed diversity.

Ozil's announcement on social media late on Sunday led national newspapers to clear their front pages for the midfielder, 29, a key member of Germany's World Cup-winning side in 2014 - and also of the side eliminated at the group stage of the 2018 tournament in Russia.