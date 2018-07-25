Soccer

Jorginho helping Chelsea adapt to new coach Sarri's style, says Alonso

25 July 2018 - 10:44 By Reuters
Newly signed Chelsea FC playmaker Jorginho in action during the a pre-season friendly match against Perth Glory at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 23 2018.
Image: Chelsea FC/Twitter

Chelsea's newest recruit Jorginho is using his experience of playing under manager Maurizio Sarri to help others at the club adapt, defender Marcos Alonso has said.

Jorginho played under the Italian for three seasons at Napoli and joined Chelsea shortly after Sarri's appointment earlier this month.

"He is used to playing this way, and he is going to be a great help for everybody. He is giving us tips to get used to this way of playing," Alonso told the club's website.

"We are working on a new formation, a new style that he is asking of us. He wants us to press high, he wants the team to be together, to have possession of the ball. "

Chelsea face Manchester City in the season-opening Community Shield on August 5 before travelling to Huddersfield Town for their Premier League opener six days later. 

