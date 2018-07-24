The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have switched around the opening fixtures of the new Absa Premiership campaign to allow champions Mamelodi Sundowns to get the new season underway in a showpiece clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the hope of an explosive start.

Originally‚ Bidvest Wits and Free State Stars were due to mark the start of the new league season with the opening game on Friday‚ August 3‚ but the two clubs have been asked to switch back their match by 24 hours to allow for the high profile Sundowns-Chiefs clash to take up a prominent position.

Wits agreed to the change‚ feeling it is only fair that the defending league champions symbolically kick off the new season as they did at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.