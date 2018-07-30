Soccer

'Sundowns fans think I’m the one who's fetching their players‚' quips 'Rama' Mphahlele

30 July 2018 - 17:46 By Mninawa Ntloko
Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele (R) shakes hands with Free State Stars' Nedbank Cup winning captain Paulus Masehe (L) during the MTN8 launch at Johannesburg Park Station, Johannesburg on July 30 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ramahlwe Mphahlele had a mischievous twinkle in his eye on Monday as the Kaizer Chiefs defender considered the number of former Mamelodi Sundowns players who have crossed over to the Naturena-based side in recent months.

Mphahlele‚ who himself joined Chiefs from Sundowns in a sensational transfer in June 2016‚ quipped that contrary to popular belief‚ he played no part in convincing former Brazilians Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro to join AmaKhosi.

‘‘By way Sundowns fans think that I’m the one who is fetching them (Downs players) from Chloorkop‚” he said.

‘‘Guys it is not me‚ it is football.

"Players move when they feel they want to move and it is good for football you know.

‘‘They have had players from Kaizer Chiefs and Kaizer Chiefs have had players from Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Sundowns will face several of their former stars when the champions host Chiefs in the opening league match of the season on Saturday.

Chiefs will host Free State Stars in the MTN8 quarterfinal seven days later at FNB Stadium on Saturday August 11. 

