Record R108m offer for Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu could be on course for a reunion with his former coach as a €7m move to Greek giants Olympiakjos is being muted‚ French media reports said on Wednesday.

If it comes off it would be the largest transfer fee paid for a South African footballer‚ beating the €6m fee that Celta Vigo paid for Benni McCarthy from Ajax Amsterdam in 1999.

It would also offer Zungu an opportunity to play in the UEFA Europa League this season.

The 25-year-old Zungu is wanted by Pedro Martins‚ who was his coach at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal and has taken over at the Athens club in the last weeks.

Zungu was bought by Amiens of France from Guimaraes for €2m and has a three year contract with the club but the chance to make a €5m profit will be tempting for the French side.