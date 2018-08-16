There has been no gamesmanship from Wydad Casablanca this time around as Mamelodi Sundowns seek a win in Morocco on Friday night that could almost guarantee their progression through the group stages of the 2018 Caf Champions League.

Downs’ quarterfinal ambitions were restored after finally getting their first win of Group C in their fourth match‚ 2-1 against AS Togo-Port in Atteridgeville last month.

That result followed draws at home against Wydad and in Guinea against Horoya SC‚ before an away defeat against AS in Togo.

Now Downs return to Morocco‚ where last year Wydad eliminated the 2016 champions in the quarterfinals before going on to win the competition.

Last year Downs were left stranded by their hosts with no training ground‚ having to drive around Moroccan capital Rabat finding a venue themselves ahead of a 1-0 second-leg defeat‚ which took the game to penalties and a win for Wydad.

This year‚ for the match to be played at Wydad’s 67,000-seater Stade Mohammed V home ground rather than in Rabat‚ there have been no such shenanigans‚ so far.

“The preparations have gone smoothly.

"Travelling here it was a good trip‚” Downs’ centreback Wayne Arendse said.

“It was a bit long‚ but we’re used to it because there’s no direct flight. We adjusted like we always do. Yesterday [on Wednesday] the guys trained and looked fresh.

“The hotel is good‚ the food is good‚ the rooms are good. So no complaints.

“The pitch we’ve been training on is a good facility. We’re seeing the stadium today [Thursday] and hopefully it will be in tip-top shape.

“The guys were looking sharp yesterday in training. Things have been going the way we want them to‚ and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Arendse has no illusions‚ though‚ other than to expect a hostile atmosphere in the game at 8pm Moroccan time‚ 9pm in SA.

North African football fans are notoriously fanatical.

“Since the last trip here‚ that was a knockout game‚ and this game is no different. We need to win this game‚” the player said.

“In the last game‚ we didn’t play in Casablanca. This will be a bit different because we’ll be playing in front of their home fans‚ in the city.

“The stadium will be packed. The pitch will be good this time around.

"And we’re preparing for an interesting game.”

Wydad have eight points in Group C‚ with Sundowns second on goal difference from third-placed Horoya on five points.

Togo-Port have three points.