Tweeps have fun with the new colours to be won by match officials after Safa deal

The SA Football Association's (Safa) R50m five-year sponsorship deal with insurance company OUTsurance tickled the funny bone of the Twitter universe on Tuesday‚ especially after tweeps caught sight of the bright colours that will be donned by the match officials.

Safa and OUTsurance announced that match officials would be kitted out in the green and purple colours of the insurance company when they officiate in Premier Soccer League (PSL) and all other matches from this weekend.

The new refereeing kits were on display at Safa House on Tuesday and referee Victor Gomes’ appearance in the new colours left tweeps in stitches.