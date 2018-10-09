Soccer

Leonardo Castro edges closer to Kaizer Chiefs return

09 October 2018 - 14:38 By Mark Gleeson
Kaizer Chiefs' striker Leonardo Castro lies on the ground injured during the Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on September 15, 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs' striker Leonardo Castro lies on the ground injured during the Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on September 15, 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Leonardo Castro’s absence over the last weeks has been bemoaned by Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas but the Italian expects the tall Colombian back in time for the Telkom Knockout first round tie at home to Black Leopards.

“He is in rehabilitation right now and is much better.

"He’s started running last Friday already and we hope to have him for the next game‚” said Solinas.

The exact date and venue for the cup meeting with Leopards is to be decided this week but it will be either Saturday‚ October 20 or Sunday‚ October 21.

If he does not make it back for that game‚ he is sure to feature in the derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ October 27.

“Fortunately‚ this Fifa break gives us time to help him recover better‚” added Solinas of the fortnight break for Chiefs after losing 1-0 in Durban to Polokwane City on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Castro was hurt in the first half of Chiefs’ 4-1 win over Cape Town City on September 15 and‚ in his absence‚ Chiefs failed to score in their last two matches against Highlands Park and Polokwane City.

But Solinas has rejected the notion that his side dropped unnecessary points against much weaker opponents.

“Highlands Park and Polokwane City are both good teams‚" he said.

"Highlands Park got a result away against Sundowns and Pirates‚ and Polokwane beat Wits with 10 men.

“This shows that the league is balanced‚ there are no easy games. Highlands Park and Polokwane City are good sides.

“It’s not easy to play against them because they stay back‚ they stay back for the counterattack and so it’s tough to try and break them down and then you have to worry about the pace of their players on the counterattack‚” he said.

READ MORE:

Telkom Knockout serves up mouthwatering ties for Chiefs‚ Pirates and Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas had a wry smile on his face after the Telkom Knockout draw pitted his charges against premiership newcomers ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Wits coach Gavin Hunt intends to stick around in the TKO for as long as possible

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt intends to keep his side in the Telkom Knockout for as long as possible to avoid an extended period on the sidelines.
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Leonardo Castro edges closer to Kaizer Chiefs return Soccer
  2. Boks to boost WP against Bulls Rugby
  3. 'The only pressure I feel is from God‚' says Pirates coach 'Micho' as he shrugs ... Soccer
  4. Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli elects to stay put at Ellis Park Rugby
  5. Growing injury list forces Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Russian football player scores sensational somersault penalty Soccer
  2. WATCH 'Goal in one': Footgolf anyone? Sport
  3. The referees are protected in SA‚ says upset Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  4. Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic reveals how he stopped Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Rugby honour one of Pitso Mosimane's 'highlights as a person' Rugby
  6. Dino Ndlovu‚ Lebo Phiri and Percy Tau yet to report for Bafana Bafana duty Soccer
  7. Stuart Baxter ropes in former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett as one of ... Soccer
  8. Injuries could force Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana squad Soccer
  9. Wits' coach Gavin Hunt happy that his players are unhappy Soccer
X