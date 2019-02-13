Mngomeni pleads with his Magic FC teammates to forget about their love for Kaizer Chiefs

Thando Mngomeni has conceded that some of his Magic FC teammates are staunch Kaizer Chiefs fans and he's pleaded with them to forget about their love for AmaKhosi when the two sides meet in a Nedbank Cup last 16 encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The now 36-year-old Mngomeni faced Chiefs on numerous occasions at the height of his career and he's crossing fingers that his colleagues do not to suffer from stage fright when the Cape Town amateur side lines up against the South African football cup kings in this David vs Goliath contest.

“Playing against Chiefs is always a special occasion and the players have been made aware of the situation and how they must handle themselves‚" Mngomeni said.

"I know that some of the players are Chiefs fans but on the day they must forget about that and think about Magic FC and themselves.

"Whatever happens‚ we will be proud of ourselves and our achievement and return our focus on the league where we are fighting for promotion.”