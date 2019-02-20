“Yes. Yes‚ I still think we can do it. It’s going to go down to the last day‚ I think‚ once again‚” the midfielder said.

“But we believe we are still there.”

Maluleka was asked what gives him hope that Chiefs can challenge.

“I think [it comes from] the whole team. I mean‚ then why are we playing‚ if you are going to believe we’re not going to [challenge]?

“We believe we still can‚ and anything is still possible. Everyone else is also dropping points. You know‚ there’s draws.

“So you know‚ we need to keep our eyes open as well. And hopefully it will soon turn our way.”

Chiefs have won three times in the league‚ drawn once and lost twice in six matches since Middendorp’s arrival on December 9.