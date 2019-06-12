Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana is looking forward to their “crucial” clash with China on Thursday as they seek to keep their Fifa Women’s World Cup knockout stage hopes alive with victory in Paris.

Kgatlana‚ the reigning African Women’s Footballer of the Year‚ netted Banyana’s first ever World Cup goal with a stunner against Spain‚ but is now focused on defeating China‚ the country where she plays her club football with Beijing BG Phoenix.

“It is a crucial game‚ we have two games left to get six points‚ which would be huge for the country and for ourselves‚” Kgatlana said.

“China also dropped points when they lost [1-0] to Germany‚ so between us and them we are both desperate for the points.”

Kgatlana believes Banyana surprised many people with their display in the 3-1 loss to Spain in their opener‚ where two penalty decisions confirmed by VAR ultimately cost them dearly.