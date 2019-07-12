WATCH | Pitso Mosimane says Pirates and Chiefs fans probably won’t accept him as Bafana coach

“There is a big rivalry between Pirates‚ Sundowns and Chiefs and probably those fans won’t accept me to be the coach because of the rivalry within the country. But‚ in the DRC the coach (Ibengé) is from Vita and the assistant coach is from TP Mazembe. Those are two big clubs but they work together‚ they get along very well and they have players from both clubs and everywhere. There has never been a problem to say why are you having so many players from Vita and so many from Mazembe.”

Mosimane said the last time he tried to double up as national and club coach things didn’t go well for him because he was accused by fans for favouring players from his former club SuperSport United.

“The last time we did that it didn’t go well with me while I was at SuperSport United. You know how our people are‚ when I chose one or two players from SuperSport they were saying I am choosing players from my club but I had players from Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ and other teams.”