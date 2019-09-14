Rulani finally gets a win as Mabasa scores twice for Orlando Pirates

Zizojika izinto (things will change), which has been Orlando Pirates fans favourite song in times of trouble, seem to have did the trick to inspire Bucs players to register the club’s second league win in five matches after a three-match winless streak in which they had only picked two out of nine points.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa beat his former teammate at Bloemfontein Celtic, Patrick Tignyemb, twice in the Chippa United goal in the 55th and 60th minute to give the Buccaneers a deserved 2-1 victory at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa came back strongly after going 2-0 down and looked to force a draw after halving the score in the 79th minute via Lerato Manzini’s strike.

Things were looking like they would stay pretty much the same for Rulani Mokwena’s charges as United did well to keep the half-time score-line at 0-0 despite the home side dominating in possession and attacks.

Chippa, who last beat Pirates in May 2016, would have been happy to go back to Port Elizabeth with a hard-earned point, but Mabasa did well to get his brace and first goals since joining Bucs in July.

Mabasa benefited from two great trough balls he received inside the box from full backs Siphesihle Ndlovu on the left and substitute Thabiso Monyane on the right.