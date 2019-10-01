Pitso Mosimane has opened the door to Andile Jali and hinted that the midfielder will be given another opportunity in the starting lineup when Mamelodi Sundowns face Black Leopards in a league match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday night.

Jali has seen little action since arriving at Chloorkop and showed glimpses of his former self when he combined well with Oupa Manyisa in central midfield in Sundowns' 11-1 demolition of Seychelles amateurs Cote d’Or in a Caf Champions League encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

“They were beautiful‚ weren't they‚” beamed Mosimane.

The Sundowns coach admitted that even though Cote d’Or were no great shakes‚ Jali and Manyisa showed professionalism as they never underestimated visitors in the absence of regulars Hlompho Kekana‚ Rivaldo Coetzee and Tiyani Mabunda.

“Andile has done very well by looking after himself and he is lean again because weight gives him a little bit of problem sometimes‚" Mosimane said.