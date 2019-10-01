Percy Tau terrorises Real Madrid defence as Club Brugge come close to a shock win

Percy Tau dazzled on the biggest stage in club world football as he inspired Club Brugge to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in a Uefa Champions League match at the Bernabéu on Tuesday night.

Although the Bafana Bafana star forward did not get among the goals on a memorable night with his Belgian club, he was a constant nuisance for the Sergio Ramos-led Madrid backline.

Tau set up the opening goal for Brugge as he beat a Ramos offside trap and pinpointed Nigerian striker Dennis Emmanuel with an exquisite square pass.

Dennis looked to have made a hash of it but somehow managed to fortuitously find the back of the net after the ball cannoned off his leg and rolled past a hapless Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid goal.