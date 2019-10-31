Soccer

Bafana face logistical challenge after Ghana switch venue for Afcon qualifier

31 October 2019 - 16:47 By Mark Gleeson
Molefi Ntseki has not had a smooth start to his Bafana Bafana coaching career with logistical issues off the pitch hindering his preparations.
Molefi Ntseki has not had a smooth start to his Bafana Bafana coaching career with logistical issues off the pitch hindering his preparations.
Image: ©Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Issues with electricity in Ghana’s capital and floodlight failure at the Accra Sports Stadium means that the venue for South Africa’s opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday‚ November 14 has been switched.

It will be now be played at the Cape Coast stadium‚ which is a bruising 150-km ride down the coast from Accra and presents a new logistical challenge for Bafana Bafana.

They will have to travel back after the game‚ which kicks off at 5pm local time (7pm in South Africa)‚ so that they can stay in Accra overnight to catch a flight back home the next day to get ready for their second qualifier against the Sudan in Soweto on Sunday November 17.

A long bus journey at night is not going to be welcomed by the technical staff or players.

The Cape Coast venue was one of four used a decade ago when Ghana hosted the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

It is Chinese-built‚ has a 15‚000-seater capacity and sits on the coastal road in picturesque setting.

The match will be the first since July’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt for the Black Stars‚ who did not use the international window in September or October to play friendly matches.

They were unable to make any arrangements because of the flux in their football association‚ the running of which was taken over by Fifa.

A normalisation committee was in charge for several months before recent elections‚ which have installed new leadership for the Ghana Football Association.

READ MORE:

PSL charges Sirino and Sundowns for allegedly slapping Dean Furman

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino and his club have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with bringing the game into disrepute for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Another coach in hot water as PSL prosecutor asks him to explain his comments

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker will have his hands full dealing with disciplinary issues involving several locals coaches after ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL confirms the postponement of fixtures in support of of the SA under-23 side

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that National First Division fixtures will be suspended to accommodate the South African team ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  2. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  3. The final countdown! Bok coach Erasmus names the men to face England in epic ... Rugby
  4. Safa’s review committee rules that Nurković's opening goal was not offside Soccer
  5. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech

Related articles

  1. Brockie now fully fit and raring to go‚ says Maritzburg United coach Tinkler Soccer
  2. Moses Mabhida soccer hooligans to make public apology to victims South Africa
  3. Gabuza put on standby by Bafana coach Ntseki Soccer
  4. Bafana coach Ntseki reveals extensive scouting of local and overseas-based ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp impressed by work rate of striker Nurković Soccer
  6. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told to explain his relentless attack against ... Soccer
  7. Pirates coach Mokwena sings Chiefs mentor Middendorp's praises: 'A top coach' Soccer
  8. Chiefs midfield strongman Willard Katsande: So why would I sit and sulk? Soccer
  9. Club Brugge coach on Tau: Last season he was playing in the second division and ... Soccer
  10. 'Fortune favours the brave‚' says Pirates coach Mokwena after controversial goal Soccer
X