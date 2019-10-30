Soccer

'Fortune favours the brave‚' says Pirates coach Mokwena after controversial goal

30 October 2019 - 17:29 By Marc Strydom
Rhulani Mokwena coach of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates on 29 October 2019 at Makhulong Stadium.
Rhulani Mokwena coach of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates on 29 October 2019 at Makhulong Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Fortune favours the brave‚ and on balance of chances missed recently‚ Orlando Pirates perhaps got the rub of the green with their offside goal against Highlands Park on Tuesday night‚ coach Rulani Mokwena said.

Pirates’ 1-0 Absa Premiership victory at Makhulong Stadium came thanks to Tshegofatso Mabasa’s 80th-minute strike‚ where the striker was at least a metre offside collecting Linda Mntambo’s pass.

Mokwena was reluctant to comment on the match officiating blunder that led to his team’s winner‚ saying he had not seen the replay yet.

The Pirates coach’s position on the left-sided bench‚ though‚ would have given him a front-row seat on the proceedings of the goal on that side of the field.

“No comment. I haven’t seen it yet‚” Mokwena said.

He added: “I think things even themselves out at the end of the season.”

Told that the TV replays showed the goal was offside‚ Mokwena responded: “I wouldn’t comment on the nature of the goal.

“Look‚ in the history of the PSL‚ I think I was reading in one of the publications‚ we have had a record of 32 shots in 90 minutes and we didn’t even score a goal [in an unspecified game this season].

“So sometimes‚ like I say‚ things even themselves out‚ and the rub of the green falls on your side.

“Fortune favours the brave‚ and credit to the players for being on the receiving end of that.”

The victory came at a fortuitous time for Pirates.

They now face two Soweto derbies against Kaizer Chiefs in the space of a week.

Bucs would not have wanted to enter that programme on the back of poor form that saw Mokwena go to just two victories‚ before beating Highlands‚ in his nine matches since the departure of Milutin Sredojevic as head coach early this season.

Pirates’ first derby is in their Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

They then meet Maritzburg United in the league at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday‚ before next Saturday’s (November 9) league derby at FNB Stadium.

READ MORE:

Moses Mabhida soccer hooligans to make public apology to victims

The nine men and women who wreaked havoc at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium after Kaizer Chiefs lost the Nedbank Cup final there last year will come ...
News
2 days ago

PSL charges Sirino and Sundowns for allegedly slapping Dean Furman

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino and his club have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with bringing the game into disrepute for ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Another coach in hot water as PSL prosecutor asks him to explain his comments

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker will have his hands full dealing with disciplinary issues involving several locals coaches after ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  2. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer
  3. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told to explain his relentless attack against ... Soccer
  5. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town

Related articles

  1. PSL confirms the postponement of fixtures in support of of the SA under-23 side Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told to explain his relentless attack against ... Soccer
  3. Brockie now fully fit and raring to go‚ says Maritzburg United coach Tinkler Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp impressed by work rate of striker Nurković Soccer
  5. Ernst Middendorp vs Pitso Mosimane: The Chiefs coach refuses to gloat Soccer
  6. Gabuza put on standby by Bafana coach Ntseki Soccer
  7. Bafana coach Ntseki reveals extensive scouting of local and overseas-based ... Soccer
  8. PSL not yet been informed by league's prosecutor of any pending charges against ... Soccer
  9. Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals the secret to controlling his temper Soccer
  10. Relieved Orlando Pirates scramble much needed win against Highlands Soccer
X