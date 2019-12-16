Soccer

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane finally finds the man he's been looking for

16 December 2019 - 13:22 By Mark Gleeson
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate with coach Pitso Mosimane after winning the Telkom Knockout cup.
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate with coach Pitso Mosimane after winning the Telkom Knockout cup.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he has been looking for variety in his team’s attack for a while now and feels Mauricio Affonso has finally delivered for him.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan scored both goals as Sundowns came back from a half-time deficit to win Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final over Maritzburg United in Durban.

“He’s powerful‚ you can see‚" Mosimane said.

"Affonso is a big boy‚ especially in the air‚ and he gives us a different variety. I’ve been looking for that.

“He’s that kind of player; what you see is what you get. He’s not going to be flashy."

Mosimane said he bought Affonso primarily for the physicality of the Caf Champions League.

“There’s no point buying a player who is the same as (Gaston) Sirino‚ (Themba) Zwane‚ (Sphelele) Mkhulise‚" he continued.

“We need variety and he has provided us with that.”

Affonso joined at the start of the season from Alianza Lima in Peru but had a knee complaint which took several months to heal before he then hurt his ankle as well.

He debuted for Sundowns at the end of September in the 11-1 thrashing of Cote d’Or of the Seychelles in the second leg of their Champions League first round tie‚ scoring after coming on for the last 10 minutes.

He has since started five games for Sundowns and added five more goals.

“And he is not even fit yet.

"We still have to work on getting him properly fit‚” said Mosimane.

Sundowns have had a regular Latin influence for more than a decade now‚ with the likes of Jorge Acuna and Jose Torrealba playing before Mosimane arrived as coach.

Leonardo Castro was signed by Mosimane from Bolivia before the coach went back to South America to purchase Ricardo Nascimento‚ Sirino‚ Jose Ali Meza and Affonso.

READ MORE:

Arsenal distances itself from midfielder Ozil's comments on China, Uighurs

English soccer club Arsenal tried on Saturday to distance itself from the comments of its star midfielder Mesut Ozil after he posted messages on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Many PSL records appear to be coming under attack this season

It's just two games before most Premier Soccer League teams reach the halfway mark in their league campaigns in the 2019-20 campaign yet there are ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tinkler more worried about Sundowns' Sirino than Zwane

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler is more concerned about the influence right now of playmaker Gaston Sirino for Mamelodi Sundowns than winger ...
Sport
2 days ago

Maritzburg coach Tinkler hopes no one 'benefits' in TKO final

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler is itching for a spectacle free of questionable calls from the match officials when his team take on the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Zinnbauer's arrival at Pirates: 'I'll speak to Rulani and find ... Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  3. Mosimane after Sundowns win cup in controversial fashion: 'If it was not ... Soccer
  4. Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA Sport
  5. Affonso turns TKO final on its head to earn cup glory for Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. Giving is the greatest gift for the Lushaba family News
  2. Maritzburg coach Tinkler hopes no one 'benefits' in TKO final Soccer
  3. Chinese TV pulls Arsenal match after Ozil's Uighur comments Soccer
  4. Zambia too good for Amajita in Cosafa U-20 final Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane finally finds the man he's been looking for Soccer
  6. Why Tinkler refused to address Maritzburg's disallowed goal against Sundowns Soccer
  7. Mosimane after Sundowns win cup in controversial fashion: 'If it was not ... Soccer
  8. Affonso turns TKO final on its head to earn cup glory for Sundowns Soccer
  9. A cup trophy is long overdue, says Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi Soccer
  10. Helman Mkhalele disappointed after SA soundly thumped by Zambia in final Soccer
X