Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic urges fans not to think too far ahead

12 January 2020 - 12:26 By Sazi Hadebe
Samir Nurkovic (R) celebrates with Bernard Parker (L) after scoring a goal.
Samir Nurkovic (R) celebrates with Bernard Parker (L) after scoring a goal.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs could increase their lead at the summit if they get past visitors Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon‚ but striker Samir Nurkovic has warned fans not to get too far ahead of themselves.

Chiefs go into Sunday's encounter six points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns but a cautious Nurkovic said it was too early for anyone to start thinking about the league title.

“I think we cannot look at the table right now‚” said the Serbian-born striker.

“The most important thing is just to focus on the next and the nearest game and to collect as many points as we can.

“Two weeks ago we were 10 points ahead but that was because the teams behind us had played fewer games.

“It’s a good competition and the PSL is a very good league‚ and we’re going to do our best to stay in the top position until the end.”

Chiefs fans will hope for a repeat of their side's performance against City in the first round when AmaKhosi came from behind to win 2-1 with goals from Daniel Cardoso and Kearyn Baccus.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd

To start the project in a country which, at the time, condemned those of darker hue to hewers of wood and fetchers of water, is something to be ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns samba on in Caf Champions League

Sundowns prove they are one of the best teams in Africa.
Sport
14 hours ago

King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey

Chiefs supremo reflects on the joys and pains of the 50-year journey of a club which grew from a garage to a phenomenon.
Sport
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs shoot down any link to signing Keagan Dolly Soccer
  2. ‘It’s Kaizer Chiefs against the PSL‚’ George Maluleka admits Soccer
  3. Kaizer Motaung reveals Chiefs' target for January transfer window Soccer
  4. Pirates and Sundowns get toughest draw in Nedbank Cup last-32 Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'Until May I even didn’t know Castro was able to speak ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?

Related articles

  1. 'Relentless' Liverpool set mark against Spurs Sport
  2. Ajax Cape Town have their GPS set for the promised land Soccer
  3. Kaizer Motaung reveals how Chiefs managed to sweep up the best players Soccer
  4. Sundowns' Lebusa reveals how he asked Pitso Mosimane to be moved to centreback Soccer
  5. Agony, ecstasy for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sport
  6. Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana treasures Pirates memories Sport
  7. Pitso Mosimane says Sundowns are ready for the continent's big names Soccer
X