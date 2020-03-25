Soccer

Bafana's new Le Coq Sportif kit to be launched online due to the outbreak of the conoravirus

25 March 2020 - 11:11 By Sazi Hadebe
The new Bafana Bafana jersey launch may have to be launched online due to the coronavirus.
The new Bafana Bafana jersey launch may have to be launched online due to the coronavirus.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

The grand launch of the new Bafana Bafana jersey by French apparel company Le Coq Sportif (LCS) might have to be done online due to the outbreak of the conoravirus‚ the company’s Sales Director Roger Noades has intimated.

Noades confirmed at the weekend that French apparel company has signed a five-year deal with the South African Football Association (Safa) to kit Bafana and potentially all the national teams‚ including Banyana Banyana.

The introduction of the new jersey was supposed to have been done a few weeks before Bafana donned it for the first time in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana in SA on June 1.

But the qualifier remains in doubt because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“With the current crisis on hand we are more about planning of shutting down to all LCS operations‚” said Noades‚ whose company has been operating in SA for 12 years and currently has Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League under its wings.

“The plan is to get the PR agencies and the marketing people to come up with an online launch. I’m moving ahead with the launch and the unveiling of the kit.

“I also need all my retailers in SA and I need a buy-in on supporting the replica programme for them. This virus has taken us by surprise and obviously we just have to work around it.”

Safa acting CEO Gay Mokoena also confirmed that the Le Coq Sportif deal was already in the bag and was penciled to be made known to the public in June. The Ghana match was very much part of the big launch‚ he said.

Noades described as wonderful the atmosphere in which whey sealed their gig with Safa.

“Soccer deals are never easy to negotiate and there were a few other brands bidding for it‚” he said.

“My experiences with Mr (Danny) Jordaan (Safa president) and the rest of the board (council) was superb. Good people‚ love the sport and want the best for it.

“I‚ just as a business‚ I want to know that I can leverage and maximize my sales from aligning with Safa.

“Obviously that’s connected with Bafana’s performance. It will be a very‚ very beneficial relationship if they play well.

“The 2021 Afcon will be a good platform to start with.”

Bafana were supposed to play Sao Tome on Friday and Tuesday in back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifiers before they were to meet Ghana on June 1.

The Confederation of African Football is yet to clarify when the qualifiers will resume as everyone is currently busy battling to contain to spread of the coronavirus that has brought to a halt many sporting events in the world.

READ MORE:

PSL CEO Madlala says they still maintains hopes of completing season by June 30

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) offices will close for the period of the 21-day lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ but the league still ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns star Morena takes a giant step towards recovery after freak ankle injury

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena took a giant step towards recovery from a freak ankle injury after the club announced that his cast ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA's top teams shut down in anticipation of a near complete lock down for the country

The country’s top teams have all shut down business in anticipation of a near complete lock down for the country with players sent home to train on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Herschelle Gibbs claps back over his comments about Ramaphosa Cricket
  2. French outfit steps in as new kit sponsor for Bafana Sport
  3. How would Chiefs feel if the PSL season is not completed? Motaung opens up ... Soccer
  4. SA star Dino Ndlovu returns to China: 'I’ve arrived safely and on a 14-day ... Soccer
  5. Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus Soccer

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554

Related articles

  1. Chiefs' appeal against sanctions handed down by Fifa over 'Dax' matter affected ... Soccer
  2. Bafana's new Le Coq Sportif kit to be launched online due to the outbreak of ... Soccer
  3. Coronavirus forces postponement of Baku Formula One Grand Prix Motorsport
  4. Botswana's Masisi, Germany's Merkel among more celebs hit by Covid-19 World
  5. Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement Motorsport
  6. Coach Larsen turns to WhatsApp to keep his player going through SA's 21-day ... Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs put their 50th anniversary celebrations on hold Soccer
  8. Ajax Cape Town admit they are 'in a very difficult spot' Soccer
X