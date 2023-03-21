WATCH | Conte’s Spurs future in doubt after rant at ‘selfish’ players

Antonio Conte lambasted his Tottenham Hotspur players as 'selfish' after they squandered a 3-1 lead at Southampton to draw 3-3 and drop crucial points in their bid to hang on to fourth place in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Italian, who looks increasingly likely to leave at the end of the season or before, launched an extraordinary tirade, described their inability to hold on to victory as 'unacceptable' and questioned their spirit.

Goals by Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic appeared to have sealed a win that would have taken Tottenham into third place but Theo Walcott pulled one back and then Tottenham substitute Pape Sarr gave away a 90th-minute penalty that was converted by James Ward-Prowse in stoppage time.

Tottenham have 49 points from 28 games but Newcastle United, in fifth, have 47 from 26 games.