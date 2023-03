WATCH | Conte’s Spurs future in doubt after rant at ‘selfish’ players

“Before today I try to hide the situation and improve the situation with words,” he said. “About tactical and technical, it's one situation, another is the desire, the fire that you need to have in your eyes, your heart.

“You need to have this in every moment. This season compared to last, now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team you cannot improve.”

Conte's verbal onslaught suggests all is not well in the changing room and sounded like the words of a manager ready to call time on his Tottenham tenure having managed to get them to fourth place last season after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo.

“The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, the coach has the responsibility. But the players, where are the players? I see only 11 players that play for themselves,” he said.

While on paper Tottenham remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish, Conte suggested talk of qualifying for the Champions League was 'useless'.

“We don't have spirit, we're not putting heart into the pitch for the badge or the sense of belonging.

“If we don't have this we will finish the season really badly. It was a clear problem today but it's the end of a cycle of bad results. The fans deserve much better than this team.”

Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.