‘It catches up with you’: Hunt as young SuperSport’s slide threatens top eight place

30 April 2024 - 17:32
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt during the DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Having a compact, young squad is the reason Gavin Hunt sees behind SuperSport United struggling for results in the latter part of the 2023-2024 campaign.

SuperSport, who meet 13th-placed Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday (7.30pm), are yet to win in 2024. Their latest defeat, 2-1 against Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Polokwane on Saturday, was Matsatsantsa's third in nine games.

Seventh-placed SuperSport, strong contenders for runners-up in the opening half of the season, drew the other six games and their position in the top eight is looking under threat if they don't improve in their last five league matches.

Hugely experienced Hunt, who has won four league titles, three of those with SuperSport, said he understands why his side has been struggling.

“We're a young team, we're learning. We have a thin and young squad and you can hide at the beginning [of the season] but it's going wear off eventually.

“It's important we keep faith with them [SuperSport's young players], keep coaching them and keep working with them. But physically we get outmuscled in a lot of duels and that's a problem.”

There was hope for Hunt that his team might at least get a point on Saturday after Terrence Dvzukamanja scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Christian Saile's opener, but a failure to clear a cross from Saile led to Mduduzi Shabalala slotting a late winner for Chiefs.

“It [the long run without a win] is frustrating because I have a young group of players,” Hunt said.

“I had seven Diski [U-23 team] players playing there tonight [Saturday]. You can scream and shout but that's the way the club is and that's where we're going and trying to do.

“We're going to learn a bit in a hard way and it's frustrating, but it is what it is.”

Hunt is aware Matsatsantsa could lose their seventh spot if they don't arrest their bad run.

“We're in a good position but we'll drop right off [if SuperSport cannot start earning points] — we understand that. With the squad we have we also went to Africa [in the Caf Confederation Cup] and that took a lot from us.

“If you have an experienced team it's easier, but if you have a young team it eventually catches up with you.”

After Royal, SuperSport complete their last league matches against Sekhukhune United, Cape Town Spurs, Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates.

Midweek Premiership fixtures

Tuesday:

Cape Town Spurs v Polokwane City, Athlone Stadium (7.30pm)

Richards Bay v AmaZulu, King Zwelithini Stadium (7.30pm)

Wednesday:

Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates, Cape Town Stadium (3pm)

Chippa United v Moroka Swallows, Buffalo City Stadium (3pm)

Stellenbosch FC v Lamontville Golden Arrows, Danie Craven Stadium (5.30pm)

Royal AM v SuperSport United, Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm)

