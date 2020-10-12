Phishers use taxman con to hook home insurance giant

More than 3,000 BetterSure clients targeted, but firm insists no personal data has been compromised

Cyber criminals have launched a phishing attack on nearly 4,000 BetterSure home insurance clients, but the bank says its firewall and e-mail security system immediately picked up on the threat.



On Friday, using a phishing e-mail, the attackers gained access to an internal e-mail account of a BetterSure administration employee. Through this account the hackers then targeted 3,500 of the company’s clients using a similar phishing e-mail...