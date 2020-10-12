News

Phishers use taxman con to hook home insurance giant

More than 3,000 BetterSure clients targeted, but firm insists no personal data has been compromised

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
12 October 2020 - 20:10

Cyber criminals have launched a phishing attack on nearly 4,000 BetterSure home insurance clients, but the bank says its firewall and e-mail security system immediately picked up on the threat.

On Friday, using a phishing e-mail, the attackers gained access to an internal e-mail account of a BetterSure administration employee. Through this account the hackers then targeted 3,500 of the company’s clients using a similar phishing e-mail...

