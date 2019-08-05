Launch of 'A Guide to Sexual Health & Pleasure' by Dr T on August 7

“It is so important for me to write this book because frankly everyone was asking for it…”

- Dr T

The indomitable Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng – affectionately known as Dr T – is passionate about making sexual health and well-being services available to all, regardless of their sexual and gender identities or their economic status.

This book is filled with the specifics of sexual anatomy and health as well as advice and facts about pleasure and sexual rights.

Dr T, with her typically honest and warm approach, makes the reader feel comfortable reading about topics that are not always discussed freely, providing ALL the information that demystifies sex and sexuality in a way that is entertaining and enlightening.

EVENT DETAILS

Wednesday, August 7 (6pm for 6.30pm) Venue: Exclusive Books, Hyde Park, c/o Jan Smuts Ave & William Nicol Dr

Lebo Mashile RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za

Article provided by Pan Macmillan