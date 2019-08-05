Events

Launch of 'A Guide to Sexual Health & Pleasure' by Dr T on August 7

Joburg! Join the #SexualRevolution with Dr T as she launches her first book at Exclusive Books, Hyde Park

Pan Macmillan Publisher
05 August 2019 - 12:19
Dr T is launching her long-anticipated book in Jozi on Wednesday, August 7.
Dr T is launching her long-anticipated book in Jozi on Wednesday, August 7.
Image: Pan Macmillan

“It is so important for me to write this book because frankly everyone was asking for it…”
- Dr T

The indomitable Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng – affectionately known as Dr T – is passionate about making sexual health and well-being services available to all, regardless of their sexual and gender identities or their economic status.

This book is filled with the specifics of sexual anatomy and health as well as advice and facts about pleasure and sexual rights.

Dr T, with her typically honest and warm approach, makes the reader feel comfortable reading about topics that are not always discussed freely, providing ALL the information that demystifies sex and sexuality in a way that is entertaining and enlightening.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by Pan Macmillan 

RELATED ARTICLES

What's the best way to have the sex talk with my teenager?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
Lifestyle
1 month ago

What fertility treatments are available for older women trying to conceive?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Are condoms the only way sex workers can protect themselves from STDs?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Can using weed affect my sexual performance?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
Lifestyle
4 months ago

What medical tests should young women have to ensure they stay healthy?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Harry Kalmer memorial service to be held on August 16 News
  3. What influence do these mega-wealthy individuals exert on South Africa? Non-Fiction
  4. Bekroonde Jason Reynolds-roman deur Nathan Trantraal in Afrikaans vertaal Fiction
  5. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X