EVENT DETAILS
ABOUT THE BOOK
At a watershed meeting in Gqeberha in 2000, the ANC committed itself to “the new cadre” project: a project to develop ANC members who are dedicated, selfless people who steer clear from corruption and embrace a new morality.
Yet, 22 years later, the ANC is consumed by corrupt cadres. What happened and why was the ANC’s “new cadre” project such a complete failure?
Political analyst and columnist Mpumelelo Mkhabela answers these questions and more by looking at what happened inside the party over the past two decades. How did former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma handle corruption and how did this set a trend in the party?
The Enemy Within tells a fascinating and gripping story — starting with Mandela, the Scorpions and Tony Yengeni to Zuma and the Guptas — to explain how we got here.
Article provided by NB Publishers
Cape Town launch of 'The Enemy Within' by Mpumelelo Mkhabela
Image: Supplied
