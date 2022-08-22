In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, Evert Kleynhans, senior lecturer in the department of military history at Stellenbosch University, is in conversation with Boris Gorelik, editor of A Russian on Commando: The Boer War Experiences of Yevgeny Avgustus, and Prof Fransjohan Pretorius, emeritus professor from the department of historical and heritage studies at the University of Pretoria.
About the book:
In January 1900, galvanised by the daring of the Boers in taking on imperial Britain, the young Russian officer Yevgeny Avgustus set off for the Transvaal to fight in the Anglo-Boer War. Like most of the foreign volunteers who flocked to the Boer cause, he ended up on the Natal front.
Avgustus and his companions joined the Krugersdorp Commando, and their experiences in the field are portrayed in vivid detail. The central part of this gripping account covers the Battle of the Tugela Heights in February 1900 and the Boers’ subsequent retreat.
The immediacy of Avgustus’s writing captures his trepidation and excitement as he approaches the battlefield for the first time, as well as his experience of life on commando. The keen eye of this foreign volunteer brings to life a turning point in South African history. Avgustus is a gifted writer, and his narrative offers both acute observation and thoughtful introspection.
A gripping portrayal of human frailty and courage in the face of mortal danger, A Russian on Commando highlights both the strange attraction and the absurdities of war.
Listen to Gorelik, Kleynhans and Pretorius' conversation here:
LISTEN | 'A Russian on Commando' editor discusses human frailty in the face of war
Image: Supplied
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, Evert Kleynhans, senior lecturer in the department of military history at Stellenbosch University, is in conversation with Boris Gorelik, editor of A Russian on Commando: The Boer War Experiences of Yevgeny Avgustus, and Prof Fransjohan Pretorius, emeritus professor from the department of historical and heritage studies at the University of Pretoria.
About the book:
In January 1900, galvanised by the daring of the Boers in taking on imperial Britain, the young Russian officer Yevgeny Avgustus set off for the Transvaal to fight in the Anglo-Boer War. Like most of the foreign volunteers who flocked to the Boer cause, he ended up on the Natal front.
Avgustus and his companions joined the Krugersdorp Commando, and their experiences in the field are portrayed in vivid detail. The central part of this gripping account covers the Battle of the Tugela Heights in February 1900 and the Boers’ subsequent retreat.
The immediacy of Avgustus’s writing captures his trepidation and excitement as he approaches the battlefield for the first time, as well as his experience of life on commando. The keen eye of this foreign volunteer brings to life a turning point in South African history. Avgustus is a gifted writer, and his narrative offers both acute observation and thoughtful introspection.
A gripping portrayal of human frailty and courage in the face of mortal danger, A Russian on Commando highlights both the strange attraction and the absurdities of war.
Listen to Gorelik, Kleynhans and Pretorius' conversation here:
Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
EXTRACT | ‘New History of South Africa’ edited by Herman Giliomee, Bernard Mbenga & Bill Nasson: Fresh, readable narrative on our turbulent country
Guy Martin reviews Norman McFarlane's 'Across The Border'
‘Soldiers’ is a collection of fascinating war stories, that gains pace as you read
Stolen youth: Battling the demons of the Border Wars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos