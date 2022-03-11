Fiction

New anthology ideal for developing reading and comprehension skills

This CAPS-aligned collection of short stories of varied narrative style is aimed at English home-language pupils

11 March 2022 - 13:03
'Please Like What You See' explores themes from anecdotal to folk tales, science fiction and socio-political satire.
Image: Supplied

This brand-new anthology features original stories written by popular and debut authors and is aimed at English home-language learners in the senior phase.

The short stories vary in narrative structure, setting, theme and voice and are arranged in this collection according to these literary features.

The anthology includes anecdotal stories, folk tales, science fiction and sociopolitical satire and covers personal and social relationships, giving pupils much food for thought.

Educational content aligned to Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) adds to this collection, helping to develop and improve pupils' reading and comprehension skills.

This book is especially suitable for supplementary class reading. It includes all types of reading process questions: pre-reading, during reading, and post-reading.

Click here to read an extract. 

About the editor

Blanche Scheffler is a retired English teacher, examiner and moderator. She is the writer and co-compiler of many English textbooks and literary genre collections such as short stories, poetry, prose and plays. She is an experienced writer and expert in literature. Some of her work has been prescribed by the department of basic education.

The contributors

Blanche Scheffler, Pamela Newham, Nerine Dorman, Toby Bennett, Marilyn Honikman, Sally Ann Partridge, Dumisani Hlatswayo, Marion Marchand, Ekow Duker, Cicely van Straten, Edyth Bulbring, Fred Khumalo, Elrica East, Toon van der Merwe, Mike Spies, Paulina Matidza, Anette Stolp, Frances Vermaak, Mbali Sikakana, Shafinaaz Hassim, Leon Bellinga

