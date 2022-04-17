Claire Keeton interviews Mike Nicol

Hammerman: A Walking Shadow ★★★★

Mike Nicol

Umuzi

Acclaimed author Mike Nicol has been conjuring up crime fiction since 2008 and the final book in his latest hit series — featuring the surfing PI, Fish Pescado, and his smart partner Vicki Kahn, whose mysteries even he can’t crack — is now available in bookstores.

Hammerman: A Walking Shadow marks the end of an era and leap into a new one for Nicol.

“The transition to crime fiction in South Africa started in the new century,” says Nicol, of a genre that has taken off here and worldwide. “I started with a security guard, Mace Bishop, and I was trying to do a novelistic history from ’94 to about 2012. I wanted to put my finger on the pulse of the times. The Fish and Vicki series covers from about 2012 to 2019.”

In person Nicol comes across as laconic yet engaging, much as Fish does on the page. Like his protagonist, Nicol is a Capetonian who lives near Muizenberg where both would surf its languid waves. But the youthful-looking Nicol, now 70, has been forced by skin cancer to stop chasing the swell and instead walks shady mountain trails to unwind.

Cape Town is the backdrop for Nicol’s fast-paced thrillers which reflect the sociopolitical undercurrents of SA, flagging everything from corruption and greed to homelessness. For example, in the Fish series he has a feisty ally in Janet, a homeless woman with whom he shares coffee or meals and from whom he gets neighbourhood intel.

“The characters in the series get so familiar, like old jerseys, and that is part of the problem. I did not want to get trapped,” says Nicol, on why he has walked away from the popular characters of Fish and Vicki, despite crime series being very marketable. Take Deon Meyer’s detective Benny Griessel series, also based in Cape Town, which is still going strong seven books later with support from millions of fans internationally.