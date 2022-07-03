Beth O’Leary on writing ‘The No-Show’

Generally speaking, ideas sidle in. They arrive poorly dressed, wearing the wrong shoes. It takes work to brush them up and get them into shape.

But with The No-Show, an idea swanned into my mind in full, splendid readiness. I have never experienced a moment like it while writing. I was three-quarters of the way through the first draft; I knew some of the book’s secrets but couldn’t see how it would all fit together. This is always an uneasy sensation: you have to trust that you’ll figure it out, despite the uncomfortable truth that you’ve not yet done so.

I can’t tell you the idea, because it would ruin the novel for you, but I can tell you that it meant my first draft needed to be completely rewritten. When writing a novel, I fear these sorts of moments. It is terrifying to know I might throw something into the mix that requires me to start again, like adding salt instead of sugar to the cake batter. But when this moment came, I truly didn’t care about the tens of thousands of words I would need to delete. The idea went through me like an electric shock. I had to do it.

I sent a voice note to a writer friend; listening back to it, you can hear the tremble of raw excitement in my voice. Because, really, these are the moments we live for when we write — the moments when the book has a life of its own, when it feels as though we are uncovering a story rather than writing it.