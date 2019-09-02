News

Inspiring young minds at Open Book Festival

From storytelling to drawing comics; poetry to origami; creating GIFs to learning clicks - younger visitors can look forward to a range of events at the 2019 Open Book Fest

02 September 2019

Join the Book Lounge and The Fugard Theatre for the ninth Open Book Festival which takes place from September 4 to 8 this year.

Open Book has established itself as one of the most innovative literature festivals in South Africa. The festival creates a platform to celebrate South African writers, host top international authors, as well as striving to instil a love of reading among young attendees. 

On Saturday September 7, head to the Central Library for the wonderful line up of storytelling sessions. At 10am there’s The Blacksmith and the Dragonfly with Christelle Lambrechts, Riana Louw and Charles Siboto, the creative team behind the book, followed by I Don't Want to be a Hyena with Avril van der Merwe at 12pm. At 2pm join the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) Storytime with Samantha van Riet and other storytellers for tales and activities in different languages, or try the Origami for Africa with Kyoko Kimura to learn techniques to create origami awesomeness!

Get inspired to create your own comic at a hands-on workshop with Nathan Vyklicky - Saturday, 10am. (Aimed at 12-14 year olds). There’s also the chance to learn how to create a GIF and use your smartphone as a creative tool at the 12pm session with Roberto Millan and Su Opperman. (You must bring your own smartphone with Gif Maker by Aspiration Solutions loaded on it).

Learn how to draw your own superhero with Roberto Millan and Su Opperman on Wednesday, September 4 at 2pm at Central Library. To attend, RSVP to openbooktickets@gmail.com.

Experience the talent of the next generation of poets at sessions such as Prim Poetry on Fire (Friday, 2pm), Young Voices in Performance (Saturday, 10am), and Poetry for Life (Friday, 11am), to support the finalists in this poetry competition targeting high school learners.

There are a number of events for learners taking place outside the city centre. Join these exciting sessions:

These events are all free but require a ticket or RSVP as indicated for access.

