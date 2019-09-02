Inspiring young minds at Open Book Festival

Join the Book Lounge and The Fugard Theatre for the ninth Open Book Festival which takes place from September 4 to 8 this year.

Open Book has established itself as one of the most innovative literature festivals in South Africa. The festival creates a platform to celebrate South African writers, host top international authors, as well as striving to instil a love of reading among young attendees.

On Saturday September 7, head to the Central Library for the wonderful line up of storytelling sessions. At 10am there’s The Blacksmith and the Dragonfly with Christelle Lambrechts, Riana Louw and Charles Siboto, the creative team behind the book, followed by I Don't Want to be a Hyena with Avril van der Merwe at 12pm. At 2pm join the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) Storytime with Samantha van Riet and other storytellers for tales and activities in different languages, or try the Origami for Africa with Kyoko Kimura to learn techniques to create origami awesomeness!