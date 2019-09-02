Inspiring young minds at Open Book Festival
From storytelling to drawing comics; poetry to origami; creating GIFs to learning clicks - younger visitors can look forward to a range of events at the 2019 Open Book Fest
Join the Book Lounge and The Fugard Theatre for the ninth Open Book Festival which takes place from September 4 to 8 this year.
Open Book has established itself as one of the most innovative literature festivals in South Africa. The festival creates a platform to celebrate South African writers, host top international authors, as well as striving to instil a love of reading among young attendees.
On Saturday September 7, head to the Central Library for the wonderful line up of storytelling sessions. At 10am there’s The Blacksmith and the Dragonfly with Christelle Lambrechts, Riana Louw and Charles Siboto, the creative team behind the book, followed by I Don't Want to be a Hyena with Avril van der Merwe at 12pm. At 2pm join the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) Storytime with Samantha van Riet and other storytellers for tales and activities in different languages, or try the Origami for Africa with Kyoko Kimura to learn techniques to create origami awesomeness!
Get inspired to create your own comic at a hands-on workshop with Nathan Vyklicky - Saturday, 10am. (Aimed at 12-14 year olds). There’s also the chance to learn how to create a GIF and use your smartphone as a creative tool at the 12pm session with Roberto Millan and Su Opperman. (You must bring your own smartphone with Gif Maker by Aspiration Solutions loaded on it).
Learn how to draw your own superhero with Roberto Millan and Su Opperman on Wednesday, September 4 at 2pm at Central Library. To attend, RSVP to openbooktickets@gmail.com.
Experience the talent of the next generation of poets at sessions such as Prim Poetry on Fire (Friday, 2pm), Young Voices in Performance (Saturday, 10am), and Poetry for Life (Friday, 11am), to support the finalists in this poetry competition targeting high school learners.
There are a number of events for learners taking place outside the city centre. Join these exciting sessions:
- September 4, 10am at Elsies River Library: ǁAudi tsî ǃhoaǁkhapesen Khoekhoegowab (Celebrating and learning the Khoekhoe Language). Learners are invited to join Denver Toroxa Breda for a fun filled session focused on learning basic clicks and greetings in Khoe language (Grades 5 - 7). RSVP to Julian Schroeder: Julian.Schroeder@capetown.gov.za
- September 5, 11am at Ottery Library: Yes Yanga! Join Refiloe Moahloli for storytime and activity. RSVP to Sharon Roman: sharondawn.roman@capetown.gov.za
- September 6, 10am at Molo Mhlaba in Khayelitsha: Storytime for Children. Join Refiloe Moahloli, Charles Siboto, Christelle Lambrechts and Riana Louw to hear more about their books, Yes Yanga! and Blacksmith and the Dragonfly. RSVP to palesa@molomhlaba.org
- September 6, 12pm at Kuyasa Library in Khayelitsha: Who Put this Song On? USA based poet Morgan Parker speaks to Zimkhitha Mlanzeli about her debut novel for young readers. RSVP to Thuletu Mlumbi: Thuletu.Mlumbi@capetown.gov.za
These events are all free but require a ticket or RSVP as indicated for access.