Vacancy | Digital communications co-ordinator: Pan Macmillan

Position: Digital communications co-ordinator

Reporting to: Senior publicist

Location: Johannesburg

Salary: Market-related

Responsibilities:

To grow the Pan Macmillan SA presence and following across all social media platforms with the objective of increasing brand awareness, improving consumer reach and interaction and increasing sales

Content creation and implementation of weekly social media plans for international titles and locally published titles for general books excluding children’s books

Strategic planning together with sales and marketing, communications and local publishing teams

Work with local authors to align and promote their own social media spaces alongside ours

Analysis of social media spend, trends and coverage

Keep track of industry trends in the social media and communications space

Assist with content creation for the website

Brief designers for mailers, invitations and video content

Management of digital contacts database

Assist communications team at events

General administration

Requirements:

Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and other social media platforms

Good understanding of social media KPIs

An ability to multitask and manage a wide variety of simultaneous processes and deadlines

Critical and creative thinker with strong problem-solving skills

Team player with strong interpersonal and communication skills

Good organising skills

Good writing skills and proficiency in English

An eye for detail and design quality with a good understanding of design

An eye for opportunities and an ability to identify, share and pursue opportunities and possible partnerships

Relevant tertiary education

Please note: All those who are interested in this position and meet the requirements may forward their CV with a covering letter to Charné Wentzel in the HR Department charne@panmacmillan.co.za. If you have not been contacted within a four-week period after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Pan Macmillan SA reserves the right not to fill the advertised position.

In terms of meeting the company’s goals with respect to Employment Equity, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups.

Closing date: February 14 2022

