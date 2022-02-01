News

Vacancy | Digital communications co-ordinator: Pan Macmillan

Pan Macmillan Publisher
01 February 2022 - 10:47
Pan Macmillan SA is looking for a creative thinker to fill the position of digital communications co-ordinator.
Pan Macmillan SA is looking for a creative thinker to fill the position of digital communications co-ordinator.
Image: Supplied

Position: Digital communications co-ordinator

Reporting to: Senior publicist

Location: Johannesburg

Salary: Market-related

Responsibilities:

  • To grow the Pan Macmillan SA presence and following across all social media platforms with the objective of increasing brand awareness, improving consumer reach and interaction and increasing sales
  • Content creation and implementation of weekly social media plans for international titles and locally published titles for general books excluding children’s books
  • Strategic planning together with sales and marketing, communications and local publishing teams
  • Work with local authors to align and promote their own social media spaces alongside ours
  • Analysis of social media spend, trends and coverage
  • Keep track of industry trends in the social media and communications space
  • Assist with content creation for the website
  • Brief designers for mailers, invitations and video content
  • Management of digital contacts database
  • Assist communications team at events
  • General administration

Requirements:

  • Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and other social media platforms
  • Good understanding of social media KPIs
  • An ability to multitask and manage a wide variety of simultaneous processes and deadlines
  • Critical and creative thinker with strong problem-solving skills
  • Team player with strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Good organising skills
  • Good writing skills and proficiency in English
  • An eye for detail and design quality with a good understanding of design
  • An eye for opportunities and an ability to identify, share and pursue opportunities and possible partnerships
  • Relevant tertiary education

Please note: All those who are interested in this position and meet the requirements may forward their CV with a covering letter to Charné Wentzel in the HR Department charne@panmacmillan.co.za. If you have not been contacted within a four-week period after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Pan Macmillan SA reserves the right not to fill the advertised position.

In terms of meeting the company’s goals with respect to Employment Equity, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups.

Closing date: February 14 2022

Article provided by Pan Macmillan 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Vacancy | Current affairs publisher: NB Publishers

SA’s leading publishing house is looking for a dynamic and innovative publisher, based in Johannesburg or Cape Town, to expand its flourishing list ...
Books
20 hours ago

PEN SA announces programme for season three of The Empty Chair Podcast

Starting on February 3, the season continues to illuminate shared histories and values between SA and the USA.
Books
20 hours ago

25 titles to add to your January reading list à la Exclusive Books

Fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on their recommended reading list and available in-store, online, via phone and Uber Eats.
Books
6 days ago

Nonfiction titles to look forward to this year

From Tiger King's prison diaries to Magda Wierzycka's memoir, all sorts of nonfiction titles are set to hit the shelves.
Books
21 hours ago

Books to look out for this year

Prepare for a deluge of excellent novels coming this year.
Books
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News
  3. 25 titles to add to your January reading list à la Exclusive Books News
  4. Publishers Books
  5. Books to look out for this year News

Latest Videos

'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...
Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...