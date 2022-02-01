Vacancy | Digital communications co-ordinator: Pan Macmillan
Position: Digital communications co-ordinator
Reporting to: Senior publicist
Location: Johannesburg
Salary: Market-related
Responsibilities:
- To grow the Pan Macmillan SA presence and following across all social media platforms with the objective of increasing brand awareness, improving consumer reach and interaction and increasing sales
- Content creation and implementation of weekly social media plans for international titles and locally published titles for general books excluding children’s books
- Strategic planning together with sales and marketing, communications and local publishing teams
- Work with local authors to align and promote their own social media spaces alongside ours
- Analysis of social media spend, trends and coverage
- Keep track of industry trends in the social media and communications space
- Assist with content creation for the website
- Brief designers for mailers, invitations and video content
- Management of digital contacts database
- Assist communications team at events
- General administration
Requirements:
- Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and other social media platforms
- Good understanding of social media KPIs
- An ability to multitask and manage a wide variety of simultaneous processes and deadlines
- Critical and creative thinker with strong problem-solving skills
- Team player with strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Good organising skills
- Good writing skills and proficiency in English
- An eye for detail and design quality with a good understanding of design
- An eye for opportunities and an ability to identify, share and pursue opportunities and possible partnerships
- Relevant tertiary education
Please note: All those who are interested in this position and meet the requirements may forward their CV with a covering letter to Charné Wentzel in the HR Department charne@panmacmillan.co.za. If you have not been contacted within a four-week period after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Pan Macmillan SA reserves the right not to fill the advertised position.
In terms of meeting the company’s goals with respect to Employment Equity, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups.
Closing date: February 14 2022
Article provided by Pan Macmillan