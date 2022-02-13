‘Boiling a Frog Slowly’ is an intensely personal memoir about escaping abuse

Karl constantly, and with increasing blame, accuses Cathy of “pulling on him”, getting into his psychic space, attempting to “engage” with him — even when they were later living in separate apartments. He calls incessantly, raps at her door at all hours, accusing her of this “pulling”. This sense of blame and obsession, of coercive power over Cathy, is palpable as one reads on, compelled to know how Cathy will extricate herself from this knot of terror.

I was filled with a sense of horror as the violent behaviour escalated over seven years. At one stage Cathy herself picks up a knife in response to Karl yanking her into the kitchen by the hair. When he eggs her on to use the knife (albeit a bread knife), she clatters it to the floor, knowing that she cannot or will not respond to violence with violence.

Paradoxically, Cathy was running a support group for imprisoned juvenile offenders at the time of the abuse. She is seen to be empathetic, tough, on the ball, constantly teaching that violence is unacceptable. Yet she remains in an abusive partnership.

Part of the book then, is an exploration of why a woman stays, always hoping her partner will change, or that she herself will change and become the person, the woman, the man will respect, love and care for.