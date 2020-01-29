Non-Fiction

Hermann Giliomee dissects the forces that shaped a 'maverick African' nation

29 January 2020 - 12:12
The Shaping of the Afrikaners.
Maverick Africans: The Shaping of the Afrikaners.
Image: Supplied

“The emotional debate about South Africa's past of colonialism and apartheid draws heavily on the assumption that our history differs little from that of other Western colonies where the land was forcibly taken from an indigenous population which was decimated or completely marginalised. A comparative study of colonialism, however, reveals several features that have made South Africa exceptional ... ”

Hermann Giliomee, pre-eminent SA historian, dissects the forces that shaped the Afrikaners into an unusual “maverick African” nation. In part one of this collection, he analyses long-term forces, such as the powerful legal position of Afrikaner women, the expanding frontier that gave rise to individualism and, later, republicanism, and the struggles about race inside the Dutch Reformed Church. 

The second part examines controversial aspects of more recent Afrikaner political history, including the alleged civil service purges after 1948, Nationalist corruption, the Absa “Lifeboat” and the quality of Afrikaner leadership. Finally, there is a chapter on the “broken heart” of the Afrikaner community. 

Giliomee's best-selling The Afrikaners was published to international acclaim and adapted into a popular television documentary. He was a Fellow at Yale in Connecticut, the UK's Cambridge and the Woodrow Wilson Centre in Washington DC. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Acclaimed historian charts The Rise & Demise of the Afrikaners

Renowned historian Hermann Gilliomee takes an in-depth look at the Afrikaner's ascent and possible disappearance as a nation in his new book
Books
11 months ago

Damian Barr confronts historical hate inheritance in 'You Will Be Safe Here'

'You Will Be Safe Here' shows how the sins of the past haunt the present - and may explode in the future, writes Jessica Levitt
Books
8 months ago

Max du Preez's Vrye Weekblad revival: It's not nostalgia, it's an intervention!

Looking back at those who exposed apartheid atrocities in the '80s, Max du Preez was undoubtedly one of the heavyweights. As editor of Vrye Weekblad ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

The Greak Trek 2.0? This is where white Afrikaners could find themselves in 2031

Pretoria‚ Ekurhuleni‚ Cape Town‚ Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein‚ Krugersdorp‚ Klerksdorp‚ Rustenburg‚ Middelburg and Secunda.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  3. Call for submissions: Third volume of '20.35 Africa: An Anthology of ... News
  4. World Read Aloud Day 2020 - help reach the target of 2-million children reading ... News
  5. Shaik it like a Polaroid project Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered