The power of words meets the power of love

Boy on the Run ★★★★★

Welcome Mandla Lishivha

Jacana

I met Welcome Mandla Lishivha in 2019 at an LGBQTI+ event powered by The Other Foundation. Over a few drinks and a little dancing an instant bond was formed. We remained in touch online during the pandemic, then a few months ago I received a beautiful message from my friend asking me to be in conversation with him at the launch of his book, Boy on the Run.

Even before reading it, I knew Welcome to be a love-filled person with a soft yet passionate energy. He walks tall, filled with pride and positivity. To be around him is to be in a safe place.

His memoir sheds light on his humble beginnings, a childhood marked by his intense love for his mother, Fundani Angelinah Lishivha, to whom the book is dedicated.

His grandmother, with whom he also lived, was another powerful female force in his life. He has always known unconditional love and was constantly reminded he was impressive and could become whomever he chose.

In his book, Welcome skilfully articulates his grandmother’s strength and life journey, emphasising that he draws his power from being raised in woman-led homes where he was never “othered”, only loved and respected.