After witnessing genocide, where does healing begin? Rwandan author seeks answers in SA

And each part had a subtitle. Witnessing was for the part on Rwanda, while the part about being a refugee was to be Becoming. I was still working on the third part. So when I submitted my manuscript, it was the first book, and the title was Beyond Forgiveness: Witnessing.

It was through engagements with the publisher and editor that we settled on Witnessing and added a little about my refugee journey. But the original intention of the title Witnessing remained: I had to go back in time and intentionally witness it all myself. And then, in writing, invite others to witness with me.

In the prologue you write the following about friends of yours, siblings Eric and Erin:

Eric and Erin had left Rwanda for SA in 2002, and had at first stayed with family friends in Cape Town. But they soon moved out to live on their own, and like many African immigrants arriving in the major cities of SA, they struggled, barely making ends meet as car guards. When they eventually managed to get asylum papers and a chance to study, Eric realised he had a choice to make: continue his own tertiary education while they both battled for survival, or work to earn a living for them both. He decided to keep working while his sister studied.

Please elaborate on the similarities and differences you share(d) with Eric, from fleeing Rwanda to arriving in SA.

Eric and I grew up in the same neighbourhood. Our houses were adjacent to each other. Though we were on the opposite ends of the economic spectrum (his parents were considered well off, while we grew up with a widow mother of three public servant), we experienced pre-94 in the same way. They had managed to escape Kigali and crossed over to Zaire while we stayed in Kigali. So while I experienced atrocities from the 1994 genocide, Eric lived the arduous journey of Rwandan refugees when the camps were destroyed in 1996. This made our conversations about our country’s recent history substantial. Our eyes were each other’s window into the aspect of the suffering we hadn’t witnessed.

When we returned to Kigali, our house was marked “occupied”. We reclaimed it before it was occupied. His family’s properties, while they were in Zaire, had been taken. I witnessed his family navigate the treacherous journey of reclaiming what belonged to them, mostly from powerful military men in the new Rwanda.

When I left, I was 20 and had just finished high school. Same with Eric and Erin. We both had to leave family. And SA was not the destination for both. I didn’t know where I would end up. Neither did Eric! I was betrayed by people I relied on along the way. They were betrayed by people who received them in SA. Unbeknown to me, they went through Durban on the way to Cape Town. I stayed in Durban. Once in Cape Town, they started as car guards just like I did when I arrived in Durban.