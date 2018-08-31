WATCH | Lego built a full-size Bugatti that you can totally drive

Love Lego? Always wanted to drive a Bugatti? Well now your dreams can come true.

Lego have built a drivable version of the hypercar comprising more than 1-million tiny bricks. Not only does it look like the real thing, you can actually drive it.

It also boasts the 'most sophisticated LEGO Technic engine yet', featuring 16 cylinders – each one fully moveable thanks to two crankshafts. The gearbox is equally as complex, with eight fully functioning gears.

The mini-vehicle even comes with a swanky interior, including a dashboard, speedometer, iconic center line, and flat-bottom steering wheel. Even the car’s curvaceous seats are also realistically recreated, through a series of panel, beam, and tile elements.