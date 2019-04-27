Avengers cheat sheet: what you NEED to know before seeing 'Endgame'

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for several movies in The Avengers franchise, but NOT for 'Endgame'.

So you've never watched The Avengers and despite your social media self-satisfaction at being one of the few who hasn't watched any of the Marvel movies you harbour a dark secret, FOMO.

You see everyone fretting to get tickets to Avengers: Endgame and their excitement is infectious. You want to be there but are scared to buy a ticket because you don’t know what a Thanos is. Until recently you were fairly sure that "Thor" was something a kid with a lisp said when they hurt themselves, and the prospect of watching all 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just so everything can make sense in Endgame seems too much like homework.

Never fear, we've got some crib notes to get you up to speed:

What happened in the last movie, Avengers: Infinity War?

A LOT of people died. Thanos (the king baddie) got his hands on all six infinity stones and wiped out half of all life in the universe including all The Avengers except the original six — Tony Stark AKA Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, The Incredible Hulk, and Thor — Rocket Racoon, Captain Marvel and Ant Man. Essentially Thanos won with a literal snap of his fingers.