Brands cash in on inclusivity as LGBTQ+ movement goes mainstream

The queer community is making its presence felt beyond the confines of events such as annual Gay Pride marches - and advertisers are taking note

The African Pride Month edition of Le Grand Ball is taking place this coming weekend at the Ellis Park Tennis Club rooftop, where "houses" will go up against one another, sending their members sashaying down a makeshift runway, competing in categories such as Bottom's Revenge, Leather Lace, Kama Sutra and others, under the Fetish Ball theme.



The move to the rooftop - from inside the club, where the drag ball was previously held - is a response to the popularity of the event, which marks its third outing this month...