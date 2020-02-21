Fiction

A searing debut for our times

21 February 2020 - 13:21
'Such a Fun Age' is a riveting firecracker of a debut.
A striking and surprising debut novel from an exhilarating new voice, Such a Fun Age is a page-turning and big-hearted story about race and privilege set around a young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer, and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both.

Alix Chamberlain is a woman who gets what she wants and has made a living, with her confidence-driven brand showing other women how to do the same.

So she is shocked when her babysitter, Emira Tucker, is confronted while watching the Chamberlains’ toddler one night and walking the aisles of their local high-end supermarket.

The store’s security guard, seeing a young black woman out late with a white child, accuses Emira of kidnapping two-year-old Briar. A small crowd gathers, a bystander films everything, and Emira is furious and humiliated. Alix resolves to make things right.

But Emira herself is aimless, broke and wary of Alix’s desire to help. At 25, she is about to lose her health insurance and has no idea what to do with her life. When the video of Emira unearths someone from Alix’s past, both women find themselves on a crash course that will upend everything they think they know about themselves and each other.

With empathy and piercing social commentary, Such a Fun Age explores the stickiness of transactional relationships, what it means to make someone “family,” and the complicated reality of being an adult. It is a searing debut for our times.

Kiley Reid is currently pursuing a master of fine arts degree at the Iowa Writers' Workshop, where she was awarded the Truman Capote Fellowship. Before becoming a writer, she worked as a babysitter for six years.

