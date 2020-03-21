WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent while self-isolating

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is doing her part to flatten the curve during the coronavirus outbreak: she's staying at home in her New York apartment, practising social distancing, and listening to the advice of world health leaders.

Like many celebs who've gone into self-isolation, she's also revealed what she does to keep herself entertained and distracted while homebound.

"[This is] something I wouldn’t dare do outside my room but since we’re all virtually inviting each other into our homes and hanging out, here’s what I do when I’m alone,” said the beauty queen as she posted an Instagram video of herself singing Ariana Grande's hit Almost Is Never Enough — and wow does our Mzansi girl have a stunning voice!

Check it out: