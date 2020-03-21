WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent while self-isolating
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is doing her part to flatten the curve during the coronavirus outbreak: she's staying at home in her New York apartment, practising social distancing, and listening to the advice of world health leaders.
Like many celebs who've gone into self-isolation, she's also revealed what she does to keep herself entertained and distracted while homebound.
"[This is] something I wouldn’t dare do outside my room but since we’re all virtually inviting each other into our homes and hanging out, here’s what I do when I’m alone,” said the beauty queen as she posted an Instagram video of herself singing Ariana Grande's hit Almost Is Never Enough — and wow does our Mzansi girl have a stunning voice!
Check it out:
Something different for my feed. Something I wouldn’t dare do outside of my room but since we’re all virtually inviting each other into our homes and hanging out, here’s what I do when I’m alone. What have you been doing to keep yourselves distracted and entertained? DM me at @missuniverse and tell me. Or you could post your activities and #UniverseUnited so I can see your posts and we can all keep each other company❤️
Tunzi also invited her fans to share what they'd been getting up to while social-distancing. “Post your activities and #UniverseUnited so I can see your posts and we can all keep each other company.”
In an earlier post, SA's golden girl shared an encouraging message to those around the globe affected by the outbreak: “Sending love and light to every corner in the universe. May you stay strong in this time of uncertainty ... Hope you are doing your part. Strength to everyone.”
Sending love and light to every corner in the universe. May you stay strong in this time of uncertainty. I’m still staying at home practicing social distancing, listening to world health leaders and doing my part in flattening the curve. Hope you are doing your part. Strength to everyone ❤️