WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent while self-isolating

21 March 2020 - 12:34 By Toni Jaye Singer
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been practicing self-isolation and social-distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been practicing self-isolation and social-distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is doing her part to flatten the curve during the coronavirus outbreak: she's staying at home in her New York apartment, practising social distancing, and listening to the advice of world health leaders.

Like many celebs who've gone into self-isolation, she's also revealed what she does to keep herself entertained and distracted while homebound.

"[This is] something I wouldn’t dare do outside my room but since we’re all virtually inviting each other into our homes and hanging out, here’s what I do when I’m alone,” said the beauty queen as she posted an Instagram video of herself singing Ariana Grande's hit Almost Is Never Enough and wow does our Mzansi girl have a stunning voice!

Check it out:

Tunzi also invited her fans to share what they'd been getting up to while social-distancing. “Post your activities and #UniverseUnited so I can see your posts and we can all keep each other company.”

In an earlier post, SA's golden girl shared an encouraging message to those around the globe affected by the outbreak: “Sending love and light to every corner in the universe. May you stay strong in this time of uncertainty ... Hope you are doing your part. Strength to everyone.”

