Social distancing is the law (and my dream come true)

Does anyone remember that incident 10 years ago when Wayne Bridge refused to shake John Terry's hand ahead of a Chelsea vs Manchester City match? Terry had apparently had an affair with Bridge's then partner, Vanessa Perroncel, when the two blokes were teammates at Chelsea. I remember Bridge's gesture being labelled "rude" on Twitter in the aftermath. Rude? I'll tell you what's rude: going behind your mate's back, slipping and falling pecker-first into his girlfriend.

When I was barely four years old, one of my dad's colleagues was a fellow called "Ntshebe", on account of his overgrown beard. An unkempt, deeply repulsive man. Whenever he got tipsy from the mengsel of Castle Milk Stout and Viceroy brandy he drank, he'd pick up my brothers and me and rub us against his facial forest lovingly. But his breath reeked of stale beer, brandy, fried liver and a rotten tooth. I've never been within more than 100m of a hyena, but I'm certain that's what a hyena's breath smells like after consuming a decaying skunk carcass. One day he reached out for me and I shook my head vigorously, yelling: "But your breath stinks!" This didn't go down too well and I was "taught a lesson" in good manners.

Fast-forward to last week when I left my Covid-19 sanctuary to get some medication at the pharmacy. The past three weeks or so of physical distancing and the lockdown have been kind to people with my natural aversion to human contact. I am particularly enjoying the "stand 1m apart" floor markings on my rare forays out to get essentials. No more mild panic from folks standing so close behind you in a queue their belly button brushes up against the small of your back.