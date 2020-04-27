LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 32: Join the twitchers and get a bird guide app

“Its beak resembles that of a hornbill but, like, a hornbill-hoopoe-hybrid.”

“I caught a glimpse of the covert feathers. They were dappled.”

“No, it definitely wasn't a mynah. Its plumage was far too dull and legs too spindly.”

“The eye rings were oxpecker-orange, the face heart-shaped like a barn owl's and rectrices canary-yellow.”

“The shape of the rostrum means it’s a seed eater, nè?”

“Its call? 'Ka-ka-kaaa-ka-ka-kakaka-kaa', interspersed with a high-pitched 'krrrrroooooooe'. That's all I heard before it flew away.”

Bird watching: a past-time one associates with day-long trips to vleis, spending hours in bird hides, larney binoculars, walking around with tattered copies of bird guides featuring checklists, and the lingering stench of superiority as one armchair-ornithologist turns to another with a smug “you spotted your first secretary bird yesterday? Oh, please - they're practically an eyesore in the Kruger”.