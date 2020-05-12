Lifestyle

Chrissy Teigen on Twitter lessons: 'It makes you think about the impact of things you say'

12 May 2020 - 08:59 By Jessica Levitt
Chrissy Teigen on growing out of her mean-girl Twitter self.
Chrissy Teigen on growing out of her mean-girl Twitter self.
Image: Via Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has taken to Twitter to have an open dialogue with author Alison Roman who criticised her and then later apologised.

Roman called Teigen's social media pages a 'content farm,' dissing her attempts to be a cookbook author.

“Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her.”

Roman apologised and said her words showed her own insecurities, something she needs to work on.

Teigen said she did not expect an apology and if that's how the author felt, she should not say sorry.

She also took a step back to evaluate how much she has grown on social media, explaining that she had to realise her words and actions have an impact. This meant that she had to stop using the platform to spew whatever came to mind, and even though she may have the thoughts, she had to consider the effect it may have.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Rachel Kolisi hits back after being trolled for straightening her two-year-old daughter’s hair

Rachel went all "Chrissy Teigen" on trolls who questioned her parenting skills.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Ignorant' Vanessa Hudgens slammed for 'insensitive' Covid-19 comments

'Yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable?'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

You can't travel, but you can stream: five series for wannabe globetrotters

Here are some shows to sate your wanderlust while you self-isolate
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Sho Madjozi clones take over social media in celebration of the ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. UNITED APART | Watch SA's winning lockdown video & other highlights Lifestyle
  3. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  4. Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87 Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | May 10 to 16 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...