Chrissy Teigen on Twitter lessons: 'It makes you think about the impact of things you say'

Chrissy Teigen has taken to Twitter to have an open dialogue with author Alison Roman who criticised her and then later apologised.

Roman called Teigen's social media pages a 'content farm,' dissing her attempts to be a cookbook author.

“Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her.”

Roman apologised and said her words showed her own insecurities, something she needs to work on.

Teigen said she did not expect an apology and if that's how the author felt, she should not say sorry.

She also took a step back to evaluate how much she has grown on social media, explaining that she had to realise her words and actions have an impact. This meant that she had to stop using the platform to spew whatever came to mind, and even though she may have the thoughts, she had to consider the effect it may have.