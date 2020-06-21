Last Word
One day my procrastination will probably be terminal
Why put off until tomorrow something you can panic-Google and then do nothing about today?
21 June 2020 - 00:00
A while ago, I found a lump under my right breast. Wait, don't go, I swear you're safe, this column isn't going where you think it's going.
I was living in a foreign country at the time. The kind of foreign where nobody sells the tea I recognise, the language looks like hieroglyphics, the directions inexplicably use north, south, east and west instead of right and left. And where I didn't have a doctor or any medical aid...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.