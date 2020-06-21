Lifestyle

Last Word

One day my procrastination will probably be terminal

Why put off until tomorrow something you can panic-Google and then do nothing about today?

Paige Nick Columnist
21 June 2020 - 00:00 By

A while ago, I found a lump under my right breast. Wait, don't go, I swear you're safe, this column isn't going where you think it's going.

I was living in a foreign country at the time. The kind of foreign where nobody sells the tea I recognise, the language looks like hieroglyphics, the directions inexplicably use north, south, east and west instead of right and left. And where I didn't have a doctor or any medical aid...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. POLL | Will you be eating out as soon as restaurants reopen? Food
  2. How to pick the perfect mask to suit your style, by Pretoria fashionista The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'You made life suck, and then you died' — a eulogy for Thembeka Shezi Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  5. Fashion lessons to learn from the cutthroat corporate world of 'Scandal!' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...