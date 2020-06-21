Last Word

One day my procrastination will probably be terminal

Why put off until tomorrow something you can panic-Google and then do nothing about today?

A while ago, I found a lump under my right breast. Wait, don't go, I swear you're safe, this column isn't going where you think it's going.



I was living in a foreign country at the time. The kind of foreign where nobody sells the tea I recognise, the language looks like hieroglyphics, the directions inexplicably use north, south, east and west instead of right and left. And where I didn't have a doctor or any medical aid...