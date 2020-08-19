Abba star says audiences must brace for 'smaller' theatre shows post-Covid

Extravagant musical productions such as Mamma Mia! will need to be scaled down when they go again after the coronavirus lockdowns end, Abba star and Swedish pop impresario Bjorn Ulvaeus says.

The 75-year old, who co-penned hits like Waterloo and Dancing Queen for ABBA with fellow member Benny Andersson and the band's manager Stig Anderson, has spent a lot of his time watching movies and listening to books during the pandemic, which has shut theatres and cinemas across the world. He has also found a new love in kayaking.

But Ulvaeus is also working on ways to improve social distancing at theatres so that Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! The Party can open again soon.

"We've kept the cast staff and everyone on furlough," he said in a Zoom interview from his island retreat in the Baltic off Stockholm.

"And we look forward to maybe opening in January, February, if we're lucky. And meanwhile, we're trying to create a social distancing environment in those places as much as we can."