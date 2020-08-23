Music

Somi hopes 'Holy Room' gives fans 'a bit of courage in these uncertain times'

The new live album by Somi, a US musician with roots in Uganda and Rwanda, celebrates the sacredness of cultural spaces

Some lone electronic keyboard chords. Then accompanying notes from the trumpets building to a crescendo. A gentle snare drum introduces the voice. And what a voice - soulful and rich, clear and strong, whispering and roaring all at the same time. It belongs to Somi - Laura Kabasomi Kakoma - born in the Midwestern US to immigrant parents from Uganda and Rwanda.



On first listening to the title song from her new album, Holy Room, which she recorded live at Alte Oper in Frankfurt with Frankfurt Radio Big Band, I'm reminded of Cassandra Wilson's Tupelo Honey. But then she chants the chorus, the Muslim call to prayer - "Allahu akbar"- and the song takes an intriguingly spiritual turn...