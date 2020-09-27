Series

Go f**k yourself: Ridley Scott defends 'Raised by Wolves', his new series shot in SA

The director has harsh words for critics who don't 'get' his new show, writes Margaret Gardiner

"I'd say 'Go f*ck yourself', and then I'd say, 'Go f*ck yourself' again," says director Ridley Scott, who made the critically acclaimed films Alien, Black Hawk Down, Blade Runner, Gladiator and many more. This is his response to critics who don't "get" Raised by Wolves, his new show on HBO Max.



"Let's move past the action-bullshit that we see continually, which is usually negative and violent. You've got to change the landscape from constantly playing up the brain-damaging bullshit," he says...