Lifestyle

Motoring

Suzuki Jimny: the evolution of the little 4x4 that could

We get behind the wheel of several incarnations of this Japanese off-roader to see how things have changed since it first debuted in the 1970s

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
10 January 2021 - 00:01

The Suzuki Jimny is to the 4x4 fraternity what the Mazda MX-5 is to the sports-car world. For the uninitiated, the diminutive size and simplistic approach adopted by either might elicit a condescending chuckle. Those in the know are aware that both are pedigreed horses that excel in their respective courses.

There is good reason why the Japanese off-roader is mentioned in the same breath as other legendary box-shaped machines with basic constitutions designed for overlanding purposes. Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen, Jeep Wrangler and Mahindra Thar. All hugely capable - but bring a Jimny to a muddy jamboree and you might just be surprised at the upstaging that could ensue...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | From a baboon grooming a lion cub to lions attacking a wild dog - the ... Travel
  2. Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Move over Clifton, the really rich anchor over at V&A Waterfront Lifestyle
  4. Your best holidays for 2021 — according to your star sign Travel
  5. Sun's out, buns out: Poolside style tips to steal from SA celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3