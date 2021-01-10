Motoring
Suzuki Jimny: the evolution of the little 4x4 that could
We get behind the wheel of several incarnations of this Japanese off-roader to see how things have changed since it first debuted in the 1970s
10 January 2021 - 00:01
The Suzuki Jimny is to the 4x4 fraternity what the Mazda MX-5 is to the sports-car world. For the uninitiated, the diminutive size and simplistic approach adopted by either might elicit a condescending chuckle. Those in the know are aware that both are pedigreed horses that excel in their respective courses.
There is good reason why the Japanese off-roader is mentioned in the same breath as other legendary box-shaped machines with basic constitutions designed for overlanding purposes. Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen, Jeep Wrangler and Mahindra Thar. All hugely capable - but bring a Jimny to a muddy jamboree and you might just be surprised at the upstaging that could ensue...
