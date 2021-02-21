'This movie's a step in right direction': Actress on SA's first gay romcom
21 February 2021 - 00:00
When he was approached to make a romantic comedy for Showmax, filmmaker Gabe Gabriel knew he had to highlight regular day-to-day queer life instead of the trauma commonly portrayed in films about the gay community.
No Hiding There, billed as SA's first gay romantic comedy, premiered this week. It was made to "normalise the lived experience of people who are queer beyond the closet"...
